Back-to-School Event Connect Warm Springs Families with Community Resources

Warm Springs families attended the annual Back-to-School BBQ and Resource Fair to connect with educational programs, health services, public safety agencies and other community resources. Organizations and tribal departments provided information and assistance focused on preparing students and supporting families throughout the school year.

The Central Oregon Community College Native American Program promoted college recruitment, high school preparation through The Good Road program and cultural activities, including its annual open-pit salmon bake during Native American Heritage Month.

Jefferson County School District and its 21st Century Afterschool Program gathered parent input through community surveys and provided information about after-school programs at Warm Springs K-8 Academy, Bridges High School and Madras High School.

The Family Access Network connected families with school supplies and essentials, including clothing, shoes and backpacks. Other educational organizations included the Native American Success Collective, On Track! OHSU, OSU-Cascades, the Warm Springs Education Committee and Johnson-O’Malley.

Health and safety agencies also provided information and resources. Warm Springs Dental and Physical Therapy staff distributed toothbrushes, hygiene information, first-aid kits and sports injury prevention materials.

YouthLine Native and Warm Springs Prevention provided mental health and suicide prevention information, while Warm Springs Fire & Safety and the Warm Springs Police Department shared fire safety materials and information.

PacificSource, Central Oregon Health Council, Oregon Department of Human Services, 211info, Jefferson County Public Health, BestCare Treatment Services, Warm Springs WIC and the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center Pharmacy provided information about health coverage, family assistance programs, medication safety and other services.

Warm Springs Recreation and the Community Wellness Center promoted fall activities, including after-school sports, flag football, movie nights, cornhole tournaments and Halloween events.

Other organizations participating included the Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club, Warm Springs Head Start, Indian Managed Care Entity, Academy for PIRS, Furnish Hope, Thrive Central Oregon, Treehouse Therapies, Youth In Progress by SriPonya, Gender Hive, J Bar J Youth Services, New Horizons, Good News Club, NeighborImpact and Warm Springs Nation Little League.

The event brought together tribal, county and regional organizations offering services for students and families as the new school year began.