Poet Joy Harjo Inspires Warm Springs Community with Words of Love and Hope

Words have possessed the power to transform thoughts, ideals, and goals since time immemorial. Recently, community members and youth gathered, at the Warm Springs Community Action Team’s Wyam Youth Center, to experience that power firsthand during a visit from former U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo. The event highlighted Harjo’s poetry, music, and reflections on art and resilience.

Harjo, a member of the Muscogee Nation who resides on the Muscogee Nation Reservation in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a celebrated poet, musician, painter, and speaker. She has produced eight award-winning music albums, written numerous inspiring poems, and published impactful memoirs. During her visit, she reflected on her unexpected path to poetry, which began around 1973 following the birth of her daughter. Harjo noted that her writing emerged from her involvement in Native rights movements and was fueled by hearing Native people speak about the land, their identity, and their heritage.

Addressing the younger audience directly, Harjo offered encouragement about the challenges faced by youth entering today’s world. She acknowledged how overwhelming life can feel, emphasizing that every individual’s story matters—especially the difficult parts, which shape self-knowledge. Harjo expressed immense hope for the upcoming generations, calling young children “the cleanup crew” who arrive with wisdom beyond their years to bring unique gifts that the world’s unfolding story needs.

Throughout the event, Harjo shared selections from her works, including her latest poetry collection, Cloudfall, and her book Conflict Resolution for Holy Beings. She read “When Love Came Down,” a piece reflecting on historical survival, resilience, and the enduring connection to music, land, and ancestors. She also performed “Rabbit Is Up to Tricks,” a Muscogee trickster tale illustrating human greed and its consequences through the story of a clay man created without ears to listen. Additionally, she shared “Creation Theory” and “Gathering the Light,” poems exploring family history, personal growth, and the daily practice of honoring life.

Before concluding, Harjo participated in a question-and-answer session, offering guidance for aspiring writers and creative thinkers. She encouraged listeners to stay true to themselves and follow their own unique creative paths, regardless of external expectations or rejections. “What connects us all is love,” Harjo shared, reminding the audience to remain kind, cultivate patience, and nourish their minds and spirits through art, storytelling, and community connections.