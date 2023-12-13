CTWS Cannabis Referendum Set for April 3, 2024

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council voted, on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, to approve a referendum vote for the Tribal Membership to decide if there should be a Cannabis store on the Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon.

The vote was 4 of 6 in favor.

Voting will take place on wednesday, April 3, 2024.

The Cannabis Referendum Question: “Shall the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation (“Tribe”) authorize the Tribal Council to: Allow, license, regulate and operate a Tribally-owned retail sales facility to be located on-reservation and/or on-trust land for sales of marijuana and related products for the legal possession and use of small quantities of marijuana by adults 21 years of age or older on-reservation.”

If the referendum passes, several steps will need to be taken to legalize marijuana in Warm Springs.

The Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation is in support of the referendum vote which would create growth opportunity for their Warm Springs CP Enterprise “Daminwa.”

Daminwa is the brand name that currently features hemp products and if for sale online and at the Plateau Travel Plaza in Madras.