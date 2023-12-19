‘Twas the Week Before Christmas….

The holiday season is going strong in Warm Springs.

Today (Tue. Dec. 19, 2023) is Ugly Sweater Day in Daycare Classrooms at ECE.

Also today – you can make a necklace for a Christmas gift with supplies provided today and guidance from Anita Davis – from 11am to 7pm in the Prevention classroom at the old elementary school.

Tomorrow morning, starting at 8:30 – Warm Springs Seniors 60 and older can pick up a Christmas Food Box at the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Center.

The Senior Christmas Meal will be at noon on Thursday at the Agency Longhouse.

The Warm Springs Recreation Last Minute Christmas Bazaar is tomorrow from 10-4 at the Community Center.

And then the Christmas NDN Night Out Powwow will follow. There won’t be a dinner – but the powwow will happen at 6 with set up as soon as the bazaar is over.

And just a reminder that Tribal offices will be closing early on Friday for the Christmas Holiday so if you have business to get done – you may want to do it before Friday.