Travel Oregon has an anonymous survey for residents of Oregon to give feedback about their experiences with travel and tourism across the state. Travel Oregon says the survey will help improve tourism-related experiences for both residents of Oregon and visitors to the state.

All those who complete the survey by February 1st will be entered to win up to $1,000 in Amazon gift cards.

The survey takes about 15 minutes to complete.

Here is the link to the survey: https://bit.ly/3Nrze1U