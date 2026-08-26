Warm Springs K-8 Academy Prepares for 2026-27 School Year

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy is getting ready to welcome students back for the 2026-27 school year, with the first day of school for students in first through eighth grades set for Wednesday, September 9.

School leaders say they are looking forward to welcoming students back and continuing to build strong relationships with students, families and the community.

Principal Lonnie Henderson and Vice Principals Gina Bennett and Troy Capps say the school will continue to focus on student growth and creating a learning environment where students feel valued, connected and encouraged to do their best.

“We believe that every student has talents, strengths and potential,” school leaders said. They also emphasized the importance of partnering with families to support students academically, socially and emotionally.

Back-to-School BBQ Set for September 3

Families and community members are invited to the Warm Springs K-8 Academy Back-to-School BBQ on Thursday, September 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the K-8 Academy.

The event will include food, a family resource fair and an opportunity for families to meet school staff and students before the new school year begins.

Class lists will also be posted at the BBQ, giving families an opportunity to find out who their child’s teacher will be.

School Supplies Provided

One change families can look forward to this year is that the Warm Springs K-8 Academy will provide basic school supplies for all students. Families will not need to purchase basic school supplies for their children.

Students will receive their school supplies on the first day of school.

School hours will also remain consistent throughout the week. On Mondays, school begins at 9:15 a.m. and dismisses at 2:50 p.m. From Tuesday through Friday, doors open at 7:45 a.m., with dismissal at 2:50 p.m.

Kindergarten Registration Needed

School officials are encouraging families with children entering kindergarten to complete registration as soon as possible.

The school needs kindergarten registrations in order to send letters to families and schedule conferences with teachers. Families can visit the school office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to pick up registration paperwork, with staff available to help complete the forms.

School officials say there are still kindergarten students who need to be registered.

Sports and Athletics

The fall sports season will include football, cross country and volleyball. Students participating in athletics must have a physical completed before the first day of practice.

An athletic parent meeting is scheduled for September 10 from 4:45 to 5:15 p.m. Parents will receive sports schedules and other information during the meeting.

School officials also shared that the K-8 is working toward offering a girls wrestling season for the first time. Coaches are currently being recruited, with additional information expected later.

Academics, Culture and Community

The K-8 Academy will continue emphasizing reading and math while also preparing students for lifelong learning. The school is an AVID school, which focuses on helping students develop skills and strategies they can use to be successful throughout their education and after graduation.

School leaders also emphasized the importance of the K-8’s identity as a community school and the need to celebrate its cultural uniqueness. The Warm Springs K-8 Academy is the only kindergarten-through-eighth-grade school in the Jefferson County 509J School District and is described by school leaders as the largest Native American school in Oregon.

The school will continue using programs such as Wayfinder to support students’ social-emotional development. Morning meetings for kindergarten through fifth grade and guide rooms for middle school students are also designed to help students and teachers build relationships.

Families can stay connected through the school’s Facebook page and monthly newsletter. Students and families can also listen to Eagle News on KWSO weekday mornings for school information and updates.

As the new school year approaches, K-8 school leaders are encouraging students to set goals, embrace challenges, show kindness and take pride in their learning.

“We can’t wait to see the hallways filled with the curiosity, laughter and energy that makes our school so special,” school leaders said.