CTWS TC Summaries for Sept. 8 & 9, 2026

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council met September 8, 2026 with several travel delegations approved. Council approved travel for Chairman Dennis White the Third to attend a September 9th tour and meeting with Congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

The Chairman was also designated as a voting delegate to the National Indian Gaming Association, with a resolution to be updated and presented to Council. Council also approved the Chairman’s attendance at a Tribal Leadership meeting at the White House the following week.

A request involving Salmon Fly was not placed on the agenda due to a lack of adequate information. Council also received federal and state legislative updates.

Tribal Council met September 9th, with Vice Chairman Carlos Calica presiding. The meeting included a period for Tribal member concerns. No additional actions or motions were listed in the meeting summary. Council adjourned at 11:50 that morning.

CTWS Tribal Council Summary for 09 08 26

CTWS Tribal Council Summary for 09 09 26