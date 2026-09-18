Call for Artists: The Museum at Warm Springs Announces 33rd Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit

The Museum at Warm Springs has officially issued an invitation to tribal artists to submit their work for the upcoming 33rd Annual Tribal Member Adult and Youth Art Exhibit. The community showcase will run from November 18, 2026, through February 20, 2027, inside the museum’s Changing Exhibits Gallery.

Organizers welcome a broad array of artistic mediums, including traditional, contemporary, and video art (such as short films and music videos). Highlights from last year’s exhibition featured celebrated works such as Terry Lynn Stradley’s Blue Flamez Logo beaded necklace, Mona Cochran’s Ishaptikai horse bag, Natalie Kirk’s ceremonial basket hat (KsKs Nukwshái Ayats Patlapa), and Jadrian Kalama’s chalk pastel piece, Core of a Robotic Planet.

Submission Deadlines and Prize Money

Art submitted by adult tribal members (ages 18 and older) will be evaluated by a neutral judge, offering participants the opportunity to win prize money. To qualify for judging and award consideration, adult artists must submit their artwork by 5:00 PM on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. Categories include Traditional, Contemporary, and Video, along with Honorable Mention distinctions. Selected award winners will be notified directly by museum staff.

For both youth and adult artists submitting pieces intended for display only (non-judged), the submission deadline is 5:00 PM on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. An application form must accompany all artwork submissions.

Youth participation (ages 17 and younger) is strongly encouraged. Separate application forms are available for youth—including options for individual parents or guardians and options for teachers entering artwork for an entire class.

Opening Reception and Contact Details

The community is invited to celebrate participating artists at the opening reception on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. As an added perk for young creatives, art supplies will be provided for youth at the reception while supplies last. Event updates will broadcast locally on radio station KWSO and post to the museum’s Facebook page.

Application forms can be downloaded here FOR YOUTH & FOR ADULTS. Applications can also be picked up directly at the museum or requested by mail at PO Box 909, Warm Springs, OR 97761. For questions, contact Curator Angela Anne Smith at (541) 553-3331 ext. 412 or via email at [email protected].