STI Testing, HPV Screening & Prevention

Warm Springs Community Health is using a new monthly podcast to provide community members with information about health issues. The first episode of “What the Health” focuses on sexually transmitted infections, or STIs, and cervical cancer.

The episode features Community Health physician Dr. Michaela Fry, community health nurse Shawn Windsor and physician assistant Renita Dowdy. The providers discuss common STIs, testing, treatment, prevention and new cervical cancer screening options available in Warm Springs.

STIs are infections spread through sexual activity, including vaginal, oral and anal sex. The providers emphasized that STIs are common and that people may have an infection without knowing it.

Common STIs discussed include chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomonas, syphilis, HIV, human papillomavirus (HPV), and hepatitis B and C. Windsor noted that hepatitis C is now treatable, although untreated infection can cause liver problems. Screening is important because people can spread an infection without having symptoms.

Chlamydia can be treated with antibiotics, and patients sometimes test positive for more than one infection. Syphilis also remains a concern. The providers noted that Warm Springs has experienced syphilis cases in the past, including a community outbreak that required significant effort to control.

Testing for several STIs is available through simple procedures. Chlamydia and gonorrhea can be detected through a urine sample, while swabs can be used for chlamydia, gonorrhea and trichomonas. Blood testing is used for HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B and C.

The clinic also offers rapid testing for HIV, syphilis and hepatitis C using a finger-stick blood sample. The providers said results are available quickly, although positive results require follow-up testing. Rapid testing is available through the Warm Springs clinic and community outreach events, and appointments are not required.

The providers stressed that people should not assume they are free of an STI simply because they have no symptoms. Untreated chlamydia or gonorrhea can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease and scarring that may affect fertility.

Prevention includes using barrier protection such as condoms, getting tested after a new sexual encounter and staying current on vaccinations. HPV and hepatitis B vaccines can significantly reduce the risk of infection and related health problems.

The discussion also focused on HPV and cervical cancer. Dr. Fry explained that HPV causes more than 99 percent of cervical cancers and can also cause other cancers. HPV vaccination is available beginning in childhood and can prevent more than 90 percent of HPV-related cancers.

Cervical cancer screening is also changing. Warm Springs Community Health is implementing an HPV-based self-swab for eligible patients ages 30 through 64 who do not have a history of cervical cancer. The self-swab allows patients to collect their own sample without a pelvic examination as part of routine screening.

Pap testing remains recommended for people ages 21 to 29, while people ages 30 to 64 may be candidates for the HPV self-swab. Those with abnormal results may need additional evaluation, including a pelvic examination or colposcopy.

STI testing and treatment are also available through Jefferson County Health Department, as well as providers in Central Oregon. The podcast also discussed Planned Parenthood and county health offices in Bend and Redmond, along with a free at-home testing option for Oregon residents through TakeMeHome.org.

“What the Health” is a partnership between Warm Springs Community Health and KWSO. Community members with questions about STIs, cervical cancer or future health topics can contact Warm Springs Community Health at the Health and Wellness Center.