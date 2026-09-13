KWSO Concludes 2026 Summer Thursday Market Season

KWSO’s Warm Springs Thursday Market concluded its summer 2026 season at the Warm Springs Campus Pavilion. The market operated weekly from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., serving as a venue for local small businesses, program outreach, fundraisers, and fresh produce distribution.

The market averaged 11 vendor booths per week. Participating organizations and businesses included:

Health & Community Services: High Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA), Jefferson County Public Health, OHSU, IHS Pharmacy, HHS Emergency Management & Water Distribution, OSU Extension, Neighbor Impact, IMCE Warm Springs Fire & Safety, Choosh for All, Fire Management and Warm Springs Prevention.

Youth & Family Programs: Early Head Start, WSCAT / WYAM Youth Center, Jefferson County Library District, and High Desert ESD.

Agricultural Producers: Around the Bend Farms, Rooper Ranch, and Peachwood Orchard

Vendors: Wild Witchy Wanders, Grac3ful Creations, Beatrice Lopez, Emma Smith, Emmitt Smith, Lucinda Jim, Jane Stwyer and more.

A related event, the “Native Market,” is scheduled for November 25, 2026, at the Old Warm Springs Elementary Cafeteria. The day before Thanksgiving event will feature a selection of vendors from the summer Thursday Market and will be an opportunity for some early holiday gift shopping..