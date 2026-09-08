Community Health Reps – Helping Warm Springs Residents Get the Care They Need

Warm Springs Community Health and their monthly podcast “What the Health” provides community members with information about health issues and local services available..

For many people, getting to a medical appointment can be a challenge. For Warm Springs residents who do not have reliable transportation, mobility issues or other barriers, the Community Health Representatives (CHR) team at the Warm Springs clinic provides an important resource.

The CHR team offers medical transportation, home visits and other services designed to help community members stay connected to health care.

During a recent Community Health Programs podcast, CHR Chandler explained that the team provides transportation for medical appointments, with regular transportation generally available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Emergency transportation for high-risk appointments is handled Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, which are also the team’s primary dialysis transportation days.

Transportation is available for medical appointments, including visits to the Warm Springs clinic and appointments in Madras, Bend, Redmond and Portland. The service is considered a last resort, however, and residents are encouraged to use family transportation, gas vouchers or other available options when possible.

Residents who need CHR transportation should plan ahead. Chandler recommends calling at least a week, and preferably two weeks, before an appointment. Medical offices often schedule appointments a month or two in advance, making it possible for patients to arrange transportation early.

Same-day or next-day transportation may sometimes be possible, but it depends on the team’s schedule and the type and location of the appointment. Residents should contact Community Health as soon as they learn they need a ride.

The CHR team does not provide transportation for surgeries, procedures or physical therapy appointments. These restrictions are related in part to the additional care and liability concerns associated with transporting someone following a procedure or operation.

The team also provides specialized transportation for dialysis patients. CHR driver Maynard Jim said he has worked as a driver for nearly seven years and currently transports dialysis patients on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. He also provides transportation for medical appointments on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The team’s transportation vehicles can accommodate people who use wheelchairs or walkers. Jim explained that the transportation van has a wheelchair lift, which can be particularly important for patients who cannot safely step into a regular vehicle.

The CHR team also provides medication delivery and pickup assistance for people who do not have transportation to the clinic. Other medical transportation options are available in the area as well. Chandler said the Community Health team has recently updated a brochure listing approximately eight or nine transportation resources, including Dial-a-Ride, Loving Lyft, American Medical Transport, Kat’s Ride With Pride, MT Medical Rides, Veterans Transportation, Rez Rover and East Cascade Mode of Care. The brochure is available through the Community Health desk at the clinic.

Transportation is not the only service provided by the CHR team. Community Health Representatives also make home visits to seniors and other community members who may need regular contact and assistance.

Chandler said the team maintains lists of seniors assigned to individual CHRs. The frequency of visits depends on a person’s circumstances. Someone who is still working and able to get around independently may receive a yearly visit, while people who live alone, have difficulty getting around or have greater medical needs may receive weekly visits.

People who would like to be considered for home visits can contact Community Health and ask to speak with supervisor Lori Mitchell. Referrals may also come from nurses or other health care providers when they identify someone who may need additional support.

The CHR team asks residents to communicate any changes to their appointments as soon as possible. If an appointment is moved or canceled, patients should contact Community Health so transportation arrangements can be changed. Medical facilities in Bend and Redmond may also contact the CHR team when they know a patient is being transported.

For residents who depend on medical transportation, planning ahead and communicating changes can help the CHR team make the best use of its limited transportation resources.

“What the Health” is a partnership between Warm Springs Community Health and KWSO. Community members with questions about Community Health Representatives (CHRs) and what services they provide can contact Warm Springs Community Health at the Health and Wellness Center at 541-553-2352.