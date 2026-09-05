Warm Springs WIC – Nutrition Support for Women, Infants & Children

Warm Springs Community Health is highlighting the local Women, Infants and Children program, commonly known as WIC, as part of its ongoing “What the Health” podcast series.

The program provides nutrition support to eligible pregnant and postpartum women, infants and children, including nutrition education, breastfeeding support and food benefits. Alexa Martinez, a WIC and Community Health receptionist, discussed the program with Community Health physician Dr. Michaela Fry during the podcast.

WIC is available to pregnant women, women up to six months postpartum and women who have experienced a miscarriage, who may qualify for six months following the loss. Children can receive WIC services from birth through age 5.

People who receive OHP, SNAP or TANF are automatically eligible for WIC. Others may qualify if they live in Oregon, meet household income guidelines and are determined to be at nutritional risk. Martinez said families should check with WIC even if they do not qualify for other food assistance programs.

Parents and families do not have to live in a particular county to use a WIC office. Oregon residents can choose the WIC location that works best for them, including offices in Warm Springs, Madras and Prineville. Families can also transfer their WIC services when they move.

To transfer services, Martinez said families should contact the WIC office they want to use. Staff can locate their information in the system, complete the transfer and schedule an appointment.

Enrollment includes a certification process, with recertification appointments required to ensure participants continue receiving the appropriate food benefits. Participants are asked to provide proof of identity, residency and household income.

Martinez said the local WIC team works with families when gathering documentation becomes difficult. A variety of documents can be used to establish residency, including state or tribal identification and mail. Families who have recently moved and do not yet have updated identification can also work with staff to temporarily address the documentation requirement.

WIC benefits extend beyond food assistance. The program offers nutrition education, breastfeeding support and appointments with registered dietitians. Dietitians can provide individualized nutrition guidance for women, infants and children, monitor children’s growth and nutrition, and help parents address concerns such as picky eating.

Dietitian appointments can also be completed by phone, making the service more accessible for busy parents and families who may have difficulty traveling to another clinic.

Participants receive an E-WIC card that is activated and used with a personal identification number. Families can use an app to check their available benefits and eligible foods before shopping. At the store, the card is used to purchase approved foods.

Breastfeeding support is another part of the program. In Warm Springs, WIC can provide referrals and breast pumps for mothers. For families who use formula, WIC also provides formula benefits. Families who need to change their formula or food package can contact WIC to schedule an appointment. In some cases, a medical documentation form from a doctor may be required for a specific formula.

Martinez said one of the biggest misconceptions about WIC is that people assume they will not qualify because they do not receive food stamps. She encouraged families to contact WIC and find out whether they are eligible.

She specifically noted that people receiving OHP automatically qualify, meaning some families may have access to WIC benefits without realizing it.

“What the Health” is a partnership between Warm Springs Community Health and KWSO. Families interested in learning more about WIC can stop by the Community Health front desk or call Warm Springs Community Health at 541-553-2352.