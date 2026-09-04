MHS Fall Sports Have Kicked Off

In the first home football contest for the Madras White Buffalo Football Team – the weather was fall like and the crowd was ready for some gridiron action.

In the early game, the JV team kept pace with Molalla, with the game tied at 7-7 in the second quarter. However, the visitors pulled away to take the win, 24-14.

In the varsity game, Molalla relied heavily on its running game, keeping the ball mostly on the ground throughout the game. Running back Zeke Kappas found the end zone five times.

The game was also riddled with penalties on both sides, but there were some shining moments for the White Buffalos.

In the second quarter, Jaiden Harrington jumped in front of a Molalla pass, intercepted it and returned it 42 yards for a defensive touchdown.

Late in the game, Madras quarterback Julyan Barajas connected with his older brother, Manuel, on a 7-yard touchdown pass.

Ultimately, it was Molalla’s running game that won the day, as the White Buffalos fell to the visitors, 35-14.

Also yesterday Madras volleyball traveled to Redmond for a two-match matinee. The afternoon ended in a split, with the Lady Buffs beating La Grande in the opening match before dropping the second match to host Redmond.

In Soccer Today and tomorrow boys and girls’ soccer are headed to Bend for the Bend Soccer Showcase. Today’s game times are– Girls vs. Baker at 3:30 p.m. and Boys vs. Seaside at 6:30 p.m

Tomorrows schedule has the White Buffalo Soccer Girls taking on Ontario at 1030 a.m. and the boys taking on South Umpqua/Riddle at 130 p.m.

Check out KWSO’s video recap of the Thursday Night contest (Sept. 3, 2026)