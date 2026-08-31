509J High School Leaders Look Ahead to New School Year

As students prepare to return to classrooms this fall – Jefferson County 509J high school administrators are looking ahead to a new school year with an emphasis on student success, belonging, relationships and opportunities beyond graduation.

The district’s high school leadership includes Bridges High School and 509J Online Principal Jessica Swagger, Madras High School Principal Tony Summers, and Madras High School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Walter Stahl and Assistant Principal Kelsey Snow.

For Swagger, who is beginning her fifth year as principal at Bridges after first joining the school as a counselor in 2016, the goal remains straightforward: help every student graduate. “My personal goal is always for 100% of the students to graduate,” Swagger said. “We work really hard to help students, whatever they need to help them graduate.”

Bridges serves about 60 students and also operates Roots, a satellite campus in Warm Springs. The smaller school environment allows staff to know students well and provide individualized support. Students can develop education plans around their individual circumstances, including work and family responsibilities.

The school also offers an online option and GED proficiency testing that can help students recover credits toward a high school diploma. Swagger said the flexibility is especially valuable for students who may have fallen behind or need an alternative to the traditional school schedule.

Building relationships is another major focus at Bridges. The school has been working on restorative practices and non-exclusionary discipline, including professional development in restorative and proactive circles. The approach focuses on building trust, repairing relationships after conflicts and keeping students connected to school.

At Madras High School, Snow said her personal goal is to continue building relationships with students, families and teachers while encouraging students to recognize the possibilities available to them. “I want to encourage our students that they can do and achieve anything they want,” Snow said, whether they plan to enter the workforce or attend college.

Summers said creating a school where students feel welcome and want to attend is a major priority. He would like to see attendance improve, and believes involvement in athletics, clubs and other activities can help students develop a stronger sense of belonging. “It’s one of the big reasons we pushed the athletics and the clubs and things like that,” Summers said. “I want them to feel like they belong there and make sure we’re preparing our students for the future.”

Madras High School offers more than 30 clubs and more than 21 athletic programs, giving students numerous opportunities to become involved. Stahl said getting to know the incoming freshman class is one of his favorite parts of starting a new school year.

The school is also expanding opportunities for students through dual enrollment. Madras High School offers 16 college-level courses through Central Oregon Community College, Southern Oregon University and Linn-Benton Community College. Students earn both high school and college credit, with the district and school helping cover the cost. Last school year, students completed 644 college classes and earned 1,549 college credits through the program.

Stahl also highlighted the role athletics and community events play in bringing students, families and the broader community together. The annual “Buffs Are Back” event on Sept. 8 will give families an opportunity to meet staff, coaches and advisors, learn about clubs and athletics, and help incoming freshmen become familiar with the school before classes begin Sept. 9. Community-building extends into the classroom and extracurricular activities, Snow said. Students have opportunities to showcase their interests, cultures and experiences through clubs, athletics, art and community events.

The administrators also pointed to the importance of keeping students on track academically, particularly during their freshman year. Summers said the school is focusing heavily on ninth-grade on-track rates, with the goal of having 85% to 90% of freshmen earn at least six credits during their first year.

For all four administrators, the new school year represents an opportunity to strengthen connections and help students find their place. “We want to get kids involved in stuff,” Summers said, noting that students and staff are encouraged to bring forward ideas for new clubs, programs and activities.

As the first day approaches, school leaders say they are ready to welcome students back and see them take advantage of the many opportunities available at 509J high schools.