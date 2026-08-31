Bed Bugs and Warm Springs Pest Management

Warm Springs Community Health’s “What the Health” podcast focused on Bed Bugs in July.

Bed bugs are an increasing concern in the Warm Springs community, and local pest management coordinator Woodrow “Woody” Picard is encouraging residents to take action early, seek help and avoid the stigma associated with infestations.

Picard works with Community Health as the pest management coordinator, helping educate residents about bed bugs and ways to control and prevent their spread. He emphasizes that bed bugs do not discriminate and can affect homes regardless of income, neighborhood or living conditions.

“They don’t care who you are,” Picard said.

Bed bugs are parasites and effective hitchhikers. They can spread by attaching themselves to clothing, backpacks, furniture and other belongings. Picard said residents should be especially careful with secondhand furniture and clothing, as well as items that travel between homes, schools and other public places.

For people who suspect they have bed bugs, Picard recommends starting with decluttering the home and moving beds, dressers and other furniture six to eight inches away from walls. Clothing and other items that can safely go in a dryer should be placed on high heat for about 35 minutes. On hot days, clothing can also be placed outside on a clothesline.

After treating clothing, Picard recommends placing it in bags and keeping it separated from untreated items. He also advises residents to vacuum frequently and clean the filters on their vacuums.

Picard recommends diatomaceous earth as another temporary control measure, saying it can be lightly applied to cracks and crevices where bed bugs hide and then vacuumed after allowing it to sit. He cautions that some people can have allergic or respiratory reactions to the powder and that children should not be allowed near it.

He strongly discourages the use of bed bug bombs and other chemical products that may be ineffective. Picard said some treatments can cause bed bugs to move deeper into hiding rather than eliminating the infestation.

Early action is important. Picard said finding one bed bug can mean more are nearby. Residents should look carefully around beds, furniture and cracks or crevices. He also described an unusual sweet odor that can occur in heavily infested areas.

Preventing bed bugs from spreading requires attention to personal belongings. Picard said residents should inspect backpacks, clothing, shoes and hats before entering their homes, particularly after visiting a location where bed bugs may be present. He described checking his children’s belongings outside before they entered the house.

Picard also encourages residents to help family members and neighbors who are dealing with infestations, particularly elders who may have difficulty managing the cleaning and preparation required. He said people should offer assistance without judgment.

Picard understands the embarrassment that can come with bed bugs because he has dealt with them himself. He said his own experience lasted about three and a half years.

“I used to have bedbugs myself,” Picard said. “It took me almost three and a half years to get rid of them.”

He said that experience helps him understand why some residents may feel overwhelmed or reluctant to ask for help. Community Health can provide confidential assistance and help residents develop a plan to address an infestation.

Picard has also developed a free phone app called Bedbug Educator, which provides information about bed bugs and other household pests. He is working to make the app available to the community.

Community Health is also preparing to use a heat treatment machine capable of heating a home to approximately 135 to 150 degrees for eight to 12 hours. Residents will need to properly prepare their homes before treatment.

Until that equipment is available, Picard’s message is straightforward: declutter, clean, vacuum, use high heat when possible, inspect belongings and ask for help.

“We’re not here to judge you,” Picard said. “I want to help people in the community.”

“What the Health” is a partnership between Warm Springs Community Health and KWSO. Community members with questions about Bedbugs, previsou or future health topics can contact Warm Springs Community Health at the Health and Wellness Center.