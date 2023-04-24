WSK8 3rd Quarter Honor Roll

Congratulations to the following students and families for making the honor roll!

6th GRADE

HONORS

Joletta Begay

Blake Culps

Delmer Davis

Allen Garcia

Marisa Hatlestad

Julius Hazelbaker

Alley Heath

Pearl Heath

Jaylon Holliday Jr

Marie Jackson

Aalyssa James

Kenyon Kalama

Adamaris Lopez

Ione Morales

Dru Picard Smith

Aliyana Rodriguez Longknife

Pixie Santos Red Dog

Bethaliss Smith

Jacoby Stevens

Jaden Suppah

Gabriel Warner Picard

Brielle Wheeler

Teynesia Williams

HIGH HONORS

Ovienda Bisland

Nizhoni Chiquito Yallup

Demarcus Greene

Jayla Johnson

Giuliana McGill

Meleseke Nua

Debra Plouffe Anson

Landon Steen

JoeRay Stwyer

Charles Thomas

Mateja Sutterlee

Shasta Tailfeathers

Carla Wainanwit

Michael Wallulatum

Sylvia Wallulatum

Jewlian Williams

HIGHEST HONORS

Rosetta Berry

Sahara Circle

River Edwards

Willie Sittinghorse Kirk Jr

7h GRADE

HONORS

Kevin Blueback

Ellison Chavez Jr

Kaylee Johnson

Briseis Picard Smith

April Ruiz Covarrubias

Frederick Wallulatum Jr

Wyatt Heath

Venus Renfro

Fiske Clark

Riley Heath

JoLessa Main

Jaycub Thomas

Joshua White

HIGH HONORS

Derise Jefferson

Askewin Tom

Sequoya Edwards

Tyree Starr

HIGHEST HONORS

Mikaylah Dowty

Jada Herkshan

Miayala Suppah

Katlyn Victorino

8th GRADE

HONORS

Trevyn Shumaker

Harlan Waheneka Jr

Dennis White IV

Amare Brunoe

Stanley Simtustus III

John Buffalo Ball Jr

Abigail Eriza

Kade Fuiava Caldera

Jamie Ike

Giselle Medina

Donnie Polk Tewee

HIGH HONORS

CheyLene Mireles

Tuimanua Smith

Dustin Tanewasha

Haydyn Cross Dog

Kyra Eastman

Caden Greene

Liam Circle

Ava Collins

Aiyana Saunders

Ciara Wolfe Lahr

HIGHEST HONORS