WSK8 3rd Quarter Honor Roll

Congratulations to the following students and families for making the honor roll!
6th GRADE
HONORS
- Joletta Begay
- Blake Culps
- Delmer Davis
- Allen Garcia
- Marisa Hatlestad
- Julius Hazelbaker
- Alley Heath
- Pearl Heath
- Jaylon Holliday Jr
- Marie Jackson
- Aalyssa James
- Kenyon Kalama
- Adamaris Lopez
- Ione Morales
- Dru Picard Smith
- Aliyana Rodriguez Longknife
- Pixie Santos Red Dog
- Bethaliss Smith
- Jacoby Stevens
- Jaden Suppah
- Gabriel Warner Picard
- Brielle Wheeler
- Teynesia Williams
HIGH HONORS
- Ovienda Bisland
- Nizhoni Chiquito Yallup
- Demarcus Greene
- Jayla Johnson
- Giuliana McGill
- Meleseke Nua
- Debra Plouffe Anson
- Landon Steen
- JoeRay Stwyer
- Charles Thomas
- Mateja Sutterlee
- Shasta Tailfeathers
- Carla Wainanwit
- Michael Wallulatum
- Sylvia Wallulatum
- Jewlian Williams
HIGHEST HONORS
- Rosetta Berry
- Sahara Circle
- River Edwards
- Willie Sittinghorse Kirk Jr
7h GRADE
HONORS
- Kevin Blueback
- Ellison Chavez Jr
- Kaylee Johnson
- Briseis Picard Smith
- April Ruiz Covarrubias
- Frederick Wallulatum Jr
- Wyatt Heath
- Venus Renfro
- Fiske Clark
- Riley Heath
- JoLessa Main
- Jaycub Thomas
- Joshua White
HIGH HONORS
- Derise Jefferson
- Askewin Tom
- Sequoya Edwards
- Tyree Starr
HIGHEST HONORS
- Mikaylah Dowty
- Jada Herkshan
- Miayala Suppah
- Katlyn Victorino
8th GRADE
HONORS
- Trevyn Shumaker
- Harlan Waheneka Jr
- Dennis White IV
- Amare Brunoe
- Stanley Simtustus III
- John Buffalo Ball Jr
- Abigail Eriza
- Kade Fuiava Caldera
- Jamie Ike
- Giselle Medina
- Donnie Polk Tewee
HIGH HONORS
- CheyLene Mireles
- Tuimanua Smith
- Dustin Tanewasha
- Haydyn Cross Dog
- Kyra Eastman
- Caden Greene
- Liam Circle
- Ava Collins
- Aiyana Saunders
- Ciara Wolfe Lahr
HIGHEST HONORS
- Audriyona Gilbert
- Kylen Stevens
- Julian Stwyer