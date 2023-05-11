CTWS Tribal Council Feb 2023 Summaries

Warm Springs Tribal Council publishes summaries of their meetings for the Tribal Membership. In February Council met on the 6th when they heard updates from BIA Warm Springs Agency Superintendent Brenda Bremner, Bureau of Trust Funds Administration with Kevin Moore and BIA Realty Items with Greta White Elk. A funding request was approved for Lincoln’s Powwow from Health & Human Services. There was a COVID-19 Update and both Federal and State Legislative Conference calls with Matt Hill and Michael Mason. Tribal Council met in executive session with Tribal Attorneys Josh Newton and Ellen Grover and then another executive session was held with Attorney Brent Hall. A motion carried to move forward with drafting a resolution addressing the signing of non-disclosure agreements in the Columbia River Treaty. Other approved actions included: approval for the filing of an amicus brief in McCormack vs. Settler in the Oregon Supreme Court; with a letter to be sent to Coby Howell of the US Department of Justice asking to file that amicus brief. And approval was given for the drafting of a letter to Curt Melcher at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife regarding recent Oregon fish passage rule revisions. TC SUM 02 06 23.mry

Warm Springs Tribal was in session on February 7th. Enterprise updates were presented by: Tim York for Warm Springs Telecom; Lori Fuentes & Board Members for Warm Springs Credit Enterprise; Jim Souers for the Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation; Danielle Wood for Warm Springs Housing Authority; and Brian Prater for the Warm Springs Timber LLC. TC SUM 02 07 23.mry

A summary of the agenda and actions in Warm Springs Tribal Council Chambers on February 13th shows a number of Committee Members present. There was a presentation on Willamette Falls issues by Tribal Attorney Brent Hall. A motion was approved to send a letter to Washington Governor Jay Inslee in support of Michael Garrity to be appointed to the Northwest Power and Conservation Council. Committee updates were given by: Myra Johnson-Orange for the Culture & Heritage Committee; Cyril Jim for the Fish & Wildlife On-Reservation Committee; Bruce Jim for the Fish & Wildlife Off-Reservation Committee; and Frank Smith & Reina Estimo for the Health & Welfare Committee. TC SUM 02 13 23.mry