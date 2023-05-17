Native Plants Presentation

The Warm Springs Community Action Team and the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance is inviting the community to a presentation this Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 11am until 2pm at the Community Center Social Hall.

They will be talking about Plant medicine with speaker Maria Givens who is a Coeur d’Alene Tribal Member.

Snacks with Native ingredients will be offered.

The event is free and Native Plants you can learn more at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/plant-medicine-keynote-speaker-event-tickets-637652133697

Native Plants Flyer