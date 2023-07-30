30th Anniversary Exhibit at Museum

“Territories, Stories and The Long Memory of the Land: The Museum at Warm Springs Celebrates 30 Years (1993-2023)” opens on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. It will be on view in The Museum’s Changing Gallery through Saturday, September 2, 2023. The opening reception will be held on July 26 at 6:30 p.m.

The exhibition will chronicle The Museum’s 30-year history through engaging text, original archival documents, historic photographs, audio and video components, original architectural designs, models and artworks from the collection of Donald J. Stastny (representing the architects of record, Stastny & Burke Architecture) and additional artworks from The Museum’s vast collections. Support for the exhibition is provided in part by a grant from the Oregon Heritage Commission.

Following the opening reception at 7 p.m. Donald J. Stastny, representing the architects of record, Stastny & Burke Architecture of Portland and a long-time member of The Museum’s board of directors and a past board president, will revisit the origins and progress of the design process that created The Museum at Warm Springs.

Anne Lawrason Marshall, professor emeritus of Architecture and American Indian Studies at the University of Idaho, will give a presentation. Professor Marshall’s dissertation, “Indigenous Architecture: Envisioning, Designing and Building The Museum at Warm Springs,” a history of the processes of creating The Museum.

Following the program, Donald will sign copies of his book, “PORTALS: Seeking Transcendence.” The books will be on sale for $100 each with proceeds going to benefit The Museum.

The exhibition opening reception and public program are free and open to the public.