Summer Acceleration Camps for 509J Youth

Summer Acceleration Camps begin July 31st across the Jefferson County 509J school district.

The camps are being operated by the 21st century learning center program and will run through August 18th.

A Kindergarten camp will be held 9am – 12:30pm at Bridges high School for incoming Kindergarten students who will be attending school in Madras. Your student does need to be registered for the fall term to participate.

1st thru 5th grade camp is 9am – 3pm at Bridges High school for Madras students.

Summer Acceleration Camp for 6th thru 8th grade students from JCMS is 9am – 3pm at Madras High School.

The Warm Springs K-8 is hosting incoming Kinders who are already registered from 9am – 12:30pm and 1st thru 8th grade students 9am – 3pm – July 31st thru August 18th.

You can register online at the JCSD website. https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/2023-summer-acceleration-camps/

If you have an incoming Kindergarten Student at the K8 – the office is open on Mondays and help you with registration if you have not already gotten that done.