Journey to Muckleshoot 2023

The N’Chi Wanapum Canoe Family, of the Mid Columbia River Tribes, plans to leave Saturday, July 15th for the Canoe Journey 2023—Paddle to Muckleshoot.

They will travel from Warm Springs to Celilo and the Columbia River on Saturday and are scheduled to reach their final destination at Muckleshoot, on the Puget Sound, on Monday, July 31, followed by the landing and arrival

celebration events with the other tribal canoe families.

The event bring together tribes from Oregon, Washington, British Columbia and Alaska.

The Canoe Families travel by waterways to the destination, accompanied by family and friends who drive and help with logistics.

The N’Chi Wanapum Family is still recruiting team members to help with the 2023 journey and any donations are also greatly appreciated.

The full schedule of the 2023 Journey:

July 15 arrival at Celilo Village

July 16: Arrive at Horsethief Lake Park, Washington

July 17: Arrive at Lyle, Washington

July 18: Hood River

July 19: Cascade Locks

July 20: North Bonneville, Washignton.

July 21: Washougal.

July 22 & 23: Lummi Indian Nation

July 24: Samish

July 25: Swinomish Tribal Community

July 26: Cama, Washington

July 27: Tulalip Tribes

July 28 & 29 : Suquamish Tribe

July 30: Alki Beach, Seattle

July 31 to August 6: Protocol at Muckleshoot.

You can reach out to Jefferson Greene, Canoe Family coordinator, or Misty Greene. Both Jefferson and Misty work for the Columbia River Institute for Indigenous Development Foundation. Their emails are: [email protected] and [email protected] Or you can reach Jefferson by phone at 541-460-3004; or Misty at 541-306-9994.

Tribal Canoe Journeys, founded in 1989, celebrates the Native canoe tradition of the Northwest Coast.

A thank you to the following, who are helping to sponsor the Canoe Family 2023 Paddle to Muckleshoot:

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs