The Jefferson County 509J School District is offering a “Strong Start” Summer Program for Freshman at Madras High School.

Students will be able to earn half an elective credit by attending the program for three weeks starting July 31st.

They will offer STEM and project-based learning with field trips plus breakfast and lunch will be provided.

You can sign up by stopping by the Madras High School office on Wednesdays or else sign up online at (https://www.parentsquare.com/signin)