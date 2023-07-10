WSCAT Technology Resource Fair

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting a Technology Resource Fair this Wednesday July 12, 2023.

This Lunch & Learn event will take place at the Community Center Social Hall from 11am until 3pm.

This is an opportunity to learn more about the071223 Tech Resource Fair Lunch & Learn[13345] technology workforce program and resources available to local Warm Springs Residents.

Learn about the “Grow with Google” professional career certificates and Virtual Reality training opportunities,

There will be information about the Oregon Community Solar Program for income eligible individuals, that includes a yearly tax credit that’s a solar energy incentive.

And there will be details about eligibility requirements for Cricket Wireless “Affordable Connectivity Program.”

Check out their FLYER