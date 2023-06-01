CTWS Tribal Council May 2023 Summaries

Warm Springs Tribal Council publishes summaries of their meetings for the Tribal Membership.

Tribal Council was in a full-day session on May 1, 2023. Superintendent Brenda Bremner gave the Bureau of Indian Affairs Update and Council members provided travel and meeting reports. After the BIA Realty Update, the Council agreed to table the land purchase resolutions presented. The summary states “Appropriate sections of the Constitution to be noted, and correct the Articles.” Other tribal member family members listed on the allotments were to be notified of the land sale and given an option to purchase the land. Raymond Tsumpti led a Zone 6 discussion and State Lobbyist Michael Mason called in for his legislative update. The Federal Legislative update was provided by Matthew Hill via phone in an executive session. Following that session, a motion was approved authorizing the Tribal Attorneys to file on behalf of the Tribe, a Notice of Intent to Appeal the Decision of the Deschutes County Board of County Commissioners regarding three files that became final on April 17th. Another executive session was held with Tribal Attorney Brent Hall. And, a motion was approved for Councilman Wewa to attend the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians Conferences as part of a panel. Tribal Council Summary May 1, 2023

Warm Springs Tribal Council was in Session on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 with the meeting called to order at 9:10am. Chairman Jonathan W. Smith called the meeting to order, in attendance was Jim Manion, Alvis Smith III, Lincoln Jay Suppah, Vice Chairman Captain Moody, Carlos Calica, Chief Joe Moses and Rosa Graybael. They started the meeting with an Executive Session, getting a Portland Harbor Update with Jen Gream, Ellen Grover and Austin Smith Jr. Then they had a Madras Aquatic Center Update from Executive Director Courtney Snead with the meeting being adjourned at 11:31am. Tribal Council Summary May 2, 2023

On May 3, 2023, the Council held a morning session. There was an update provided by Deanie Smith on the Early Childhood Education Center, followed by an introduction of Federal Judge Nominee Jessie Young. Tribal Council Summary May 3, 2023

The Tribal Council held an informal meeting on May 8, 2023. There were updates from the General Managers of the following branches: Natural Resources; Education; and Public Safety. Tribal Council Summary May 8, 2023

On May 15, 2023, Secretary-Treasurer Bobby Brunoe gave an update to the Council, presented agenda items and travel delegations. Pi-Ume-Sha activities were also discussed. And, Mr. Brunoe presented draft resolutions and letters:

Comments on Information Requests regarding Tribal Gaming from the Tribal Attorneys was approved to be sent to the House Committee on Gambling Regulation, with corrections.

After an executive session, the Council voted unanimously to adopt Resolution Number 13,047, that Gayleen Adams be appointed as Chief Judge to a 4-year term as noted, beginning May 15, 2023.

Resolution Number 13, 048 was adopted, approving the Museum at Warm Springs to submit a grant application to the Spirit Mountain Community Fund Tribal Grant Program for $100,000 for the purchase and installation of the Museum at Warm Springs heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning system and support for the 2024 Camp Naimuma, as amended.

A call for action for Resolution Number 13, 049 failed due to lack of a motion. The summary states, “Councilman Jim Manion explained this group of people listed is a very valuable group who can contribute to benefit the Museum and would like this resolution reconsidered for action.” A motion was made to adopt the resolution and was approved. Resolution Number 13, 049 states that the following persons be reappointed to the Board of Directors of the Museum at Warm Springs with terms expiring June 1, 2026: James Manion, Valerie Switzler, tribal members; Doug Goe, Lynn Johnson, Paul Dewey, and Don Stastny, non-tribal members, as amended.

Resolution Number 13, 040 was adopted authorizing all Tribal Council members, Tribal Fish & Wildlife Attorney Brent H. Hall, and an employee of the Branch of Natural Resources to sign Non-Disclosure Agreements with the US State Department.

Resolutions regarding land allotments were approved.

5 individuals were approved for enrollment. And, there was an update on Indian Health Service provided by Hyllis Dauphinais. Tribal Council Summary May 15, 2023