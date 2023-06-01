Inspiring Stories at Medicine Wheel Recovery

by Dave McMechan

Evaristo Antunez is the mentor supervisor at Medicine Wheel Recovery Services, located at St. Helens on the Columbia just north of Portland. He first arrived at the Medicine Wheel center some years ago seeking recovery. Since then the changes in his life have been profound, and now he is helping to change, and even save the lives of others. “Evaristo is a success story,” said Tana Howtopat, co-executive director of Medicine Wheel Recovery Services. Mr. Antunez went to Medicine Wheel Recovery for help, and made the successful transition. Evaristo then decided to stay in St. Helens and assist others in overcoming addiction. “We provided the education, and now he is the recovery supervisor,” Tana says.

Evaristo is from Warm Springs, and Tana also lived here for several years; so their names may be familiar, as may be the names of others from the Warm Springs community who have made new lives through Medicine Wheel Recovery Services. Leroy Smith and Erickson Lucei work at the Medicine Wheel child wellness drop-in center. Clarissa Howtopat, Tana’s daughter, is the clinical supervisor for the men’s program.

Isaiah Teewee, Stuart Smith, Johnnie Smith and Tony Gilbert are certified recovery mentors. Doris Lawrence is a Medicine Wheel family support specialist. Tommy Napyer is the transportation supervisor, and Tanner Yallup is the Human Resources specialist.

As mentioned, and as Warm Springs is a close community, these individuals are likely known to many. “Each of them is currently in recovery from substance abuse,” Tana says. “And all have made substantial life changes, now working to help others attempting recovery.” Their stories are inspiring for anyone facing these kinds of problems.

Before coming to Medicine Wheel Recovery, many of the individuals had never had a driver’s license or a job. They may have been in trouble with the law, or with family and friends. “It can feel hopeless to live in Warm Springs,” Tana says. “There are not that many job opportunities, and many people are using substances.” Lives can fall almost completely apart with no ready solution. And then with some help there is a chance for recovery. “All of this goes to show people can change,” Tana says, “and with some purpose in the heart, we can do amazing things.”

Tana recounts an incident that happened the other day at the recovery center: Walking into one of the discussion rooms, she overheard some of the conversation. “They were talking about credit scores and financing a vehicle,” she says. “They were sharing family recipes. They have their children in their lives again They have their lives back.”

Anyone interested in learning more can reach out at: [email protected]