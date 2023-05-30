Pi-Ume-Sha Rodeo News

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association has added a 2-Man Wild Horse Race to it’s line up of events. The Race is in honor of Buck Smith.

Other events for Saturday June 24th include Bull Riding, Team Roping, Breakaway, Barrel Racing, Ranch Bronc/Saddle Bronc Riding and Wild Cow Milking.

Call – Ins are June 7th – June 22nd. The call-in number is 541-460-3257.

Sunday June 25th is Kids Day for those 17 and younger.

Events include Mini Bulls, Peewee Wild Colt Racing, Junior Wild Colt Racing, Senior Wild Colt Raving, Stick Horse Race, Calf Scramble & Dummy Roping

