Pandemic EBT for Kids

Starting today (8/31/23), a one-time benefit of $120 will be added to the existing P-EBT card from Summer 2022 for all eligible schoolchildren.

Newly eligible children will receive new cards with their benefit by September 29.

If you have questions or replacement cards call for assistance at 844-673-7328 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. P

andemic EBT or P-EBT is part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s money for children whose access to adequate and quality food may have been impacted by COVID-19.

The program is a partnership between the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) and the Oregon Department of Education (ODE).