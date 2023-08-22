PP&L Outage Fri., Aug. 25, 2023

A reminder to Pacific Power’s notice to customers about an upcoming planned outage this Friday, August 25, 2023 at 8am. The outage is expected to last 30 minutes.

PP&L is upgrading equipment and needs to completely de-energize lines to change over.

A previous planned outage did not happen on Monday, August 7, 2023.

But for this Friday at 8am – everyone in the Warm Springs area, which has 1006 customers, should probably plan for the half hour loss of power.

Pacific Power Crews will try and minimize the length of the interruption. They recommend, as a precaution, you should unplug any sensitive electronic equipment during the interruption.