Warm Springs IHS Recognitions

Warm Springs Indian Health Service staff were recognized for their work with Service Units 2022 Area Directors awards. Recognition went to:

Juliane Smith for 30 years of Service,

Edison Yazzie Facilities Management with the Portland Area Director’s Covid-19 Pandemic Heroism Award

Directors Awards for Fostering Relationships/Customer Service Went to Rebecca McPherson in Admin/Medical Support and Michelle Spaulding MSA/Incident Command

Others recognized with Director’s Awards were: White Dove Cooper Dental/Admin Support Amy Whisler, Andrew Portier, Jessie Casberg & Stephanie Funk in pharmacy Nachelle Kalama Dental Assistant Brandi Martinez Director of Nursing Michele Miller Deputy Chief Executive Officer Rachele Nua Adminstration Support / HR Specialist Corrine Smith Family Nurse Practitioner

Group Directors Awards: were given to Sandra Franks RN, Shanalee Peterson RN and Ashley Lambert RN, Group PAO Directors award for fostering relationships. Corrine Smith FNP-BC, and Melissa Devalon MD, for work on Social Determinants of Health Initiative Melissa Devalon MD, Corrine Smith FNP, Sandra Franks RN, Abigail Beamer RN Tama Carpen MSA Marlene Sohappy MSA Tiffany Hunt and Rebecca McPherson Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center Team 1. Veronica Baez, Victoria Katchia and Natasha DeBiaso Warm Springs Business Office Accounts Receivable Team.

Commission Corps Commendations went to (CM) CDR Mark Black And Pharmacists Jessie Casberg & Andrew Portier PharmD and the

The Portland Area Director’s Leadership Award has given to LulaAnn Smith Dental Assistant