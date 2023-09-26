Be Earthquake Ready

The Great American Shake Out is coming up October 15, 2023. It’s an opportunity to learn more about how to be prepared for an earthquake and what to do when an earthquake occurs. It’s billed as the world’s largest earthquake drill.
Millions of people live and work in earthquake-prone regions of the United States. A major earthquake could cause unprecedented devastation for one of these regions but also affect the economy of the entire country. Being prepared will determine how well we survive and recover.
In most situations, if you feel shaking or get an earthquake alert, immediately:
- DROP where you are, onto your hands and knees. This position protects you from being knocked down and reduces your chances of being hit by falling or flying objects.
- COVER your head and neck with one arm and hand. If a sturdy table or desk is nearby, crawl underneath for shelter. If no shelter is nearby, crawl next to an interior wall. Stay on your knees; bend over to protect vital organs.
- HOLD ON until the shaking stops.