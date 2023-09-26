Be Earthquake Ready

The Great American Shake Out is coming up October 15, 2023. It’s an opportunity to learn more about how to be prepared for an earthquake and what to do when an earthquake occurs. It’s billed as the world’s largest earthquake drill.

Millions of people live and work in earthquake-prone regions of the United States. A major earthquake could cause unprecedented devastation for one of these regions but also affect the economy of the entire country. Being prepared will determine how well we survive and recover.

In most situations, if you feel shaking or get an earthquake alert, immediately: