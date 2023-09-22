CTWS Tribal Admin Closed

The Warm Springs Tribal Administration Building is closed today (9/22/23) to allow for power to be cut as part of the final installation of a new HVAC system for the facility.

Warm Springs Housing Authority will also be closed.

With the planned power outage – internet, phones and network services will drop as a result.

Non-Admin located Tribal Offices will be open but should plan for a lack of connectivity.

The old system has been failing for years and has resulted in unplanned closures when the building overheats on hot days – and gets too cold in the winter. The new HVAC system will provide much needed improvement to the work site.