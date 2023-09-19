Madras Honors Gold Star Mothers & Blue Star Families

Gold Star Mother’s Day is observed on the last Sunday in September which is this Sunday, September 24, 2023. Gold Star Mother’s Day is intended to recognize and honor those mothers who have lost a son or daughter in the service of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Gold Star families have had a non-profit organization working on their behalf since 1928. The National Gold Star Family Registry is a program which honors those who have laid down their lives for freedom during all of America’s past conflicts.

A Blue Star Family consists of the immediate family member(s) of a service member during a time of conflict.

Gold Star Mothers, Families and Blue Star Families will be honored on this Sunday in Madras with a Dedication Ceremony, at the Jefferson County Community Center Memorial Garden at 1 PM.