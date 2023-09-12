New MHS Soccer Facility Opens

The community is invited to come celebrate the grand opening of the upgraded Madras High School Soccer facility Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 5pm.

MHS Athletic Director Walter Stahl says work on the facility over the summer is complete and so they are ready to show it off. He says there will be some guest speakers and hot dogs as part of the festivities.

The new soccer facility is part of the 2021 School District Bond measure approved by voters and includes new locker rooms, restrooms, a coaches’ office, a concession area and new field lights.