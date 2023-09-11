CTWS Custodial Training

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center recently held “Advanced Certified Custodial Technician” training.. This training ensures that custodial service at the Clinic meets the high standards for AAAHC accreditation around infection control and environmental safety.

Brent Graybael and Rusty Marcum coordinated the training with instructor Wilfrado Garcia and invited other tribal programs to participate.

The training included both Basic and Advanced custodial topics, such as Commercial Environments, Chemistry of Cleaning, Restroom and Above –Floor Cleaning. Some of the advanced topics included Advanced Cleaning of Hard Floor Surfaces and Advanced Cleaning of Carpeted Floor Surfaces, as well as Advanced Cleaning of Above-Floor Surfaces. All of the staff who participated in this training passed their final exam and are now certified Advanced Custodial Technicians.

Backrow (L to R) – David Spindle (trainer), Tyson Adams, Louis Stewart, Collin Chief, Earl Charley, Louis Morales, Forest Renfro, Brent Graybael, Rusty Marcum

Front row (L to R) – Gordon Gardapi, Wilfrado Garcia (trainer), Emily Yazzie and not pictured are Gail Frank and Tim Wananawit.