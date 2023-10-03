Upcoming CTWS Employee Benefits meetings

Warm Springs Tribal Employees including Enterprise Employees that are full time with benefits need to mark your calendar for October 18, 19 & 20, 2023, which are the 3 days set for open enrollment for health insurance, additional options for insurance, including life insurance and for additional 401-K retirement benefits.

There will be morning and afternoon sessions those 3 days at the community Center Social Hall.

When choosing the right health insurance plan for your specific needs and budget, it’s important to consider all the options available to you.

When you take advantage of the Tribal Employee Health Insurance – there are plans for individuals as well as families with your insurance coverage payment taken directly out of your payroll.

If you or your family qualify for Indian Health Service – you can still have additional insurance – that can allow you more options for health care as needed.

Learn more at the upcoming benefits meetings.

If you have questions, you can email: [email protected].