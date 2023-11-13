509J School Board Meeting at WSK8

The Jefferson County 509J school Board will be meeting in Warm Springs this evening (Mon., Nov. 13, 2023) at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy in the Library.

This is a hybrid meeting meaning it will be in person as well as on ZOOM.

A work session will be held first at 5:30 with a broad topic of “We Care for Each Other.”

The Regular Board Meeting Session will begin following the work session at 7pm. On the agenda is a Proclamation and Land Acknowledgement for National Native American Heritage Month and the Warm Springs Youth Council. There will be: a Warm Springs K-8 report; Student Representative Reports;, a Recap of: the NIEA Conference; the Impact Aid Community meeting in October; and the OSBA Convention.

Find the full board agenda at the school district website. 00-509J-Board-Meeting-AGENDANovember-13-2023-at-WSK8

For anyone who wants to speak at the meeting – you need to sign in by the start of the meeting to be recognized. Public Comments are limited to 3 minutes.

You can also submit comments in writing electronically but you need to do that by 1pm today. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/18HUCqx5goo3syK0NRe9M3jFovrx6vd0L3FzlQRcDBos/viewform?edit_requested=true