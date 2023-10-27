Wasco Chieftainship Meeting

The next meeting to discuss the Wasco Chieftainship is set for Thursday, November 2, 2023 at the Agency Longhouse. A dinner will be provided at 6 with the meeting to follow at 7pm.

The Chieftainship is a lifetime position and a chief is a voting member of the Tribal Council for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The Wasco Chief represents the Agency District.

The Chief position has been vacant since the passing of Alfred Smith, Jr. in September of 2022.

110223 Wasco Chieftainship Flyer

There is information about the process at https://kwso.org/2022/11/wasco-chief-process/