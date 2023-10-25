Infrastructure Work to Impact Hwy 9

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities issued a public notice Monday, October 23, 2023 about the first phase of the Simnasho Lagoon Project that is happening this week.

The work will address antiquated and compromised sewer piping that was originally installed in the early 1950s.

The project work will remove and replace approximately 400 feet of sewer pipe and manholes, and there will be excavation on Highway 9 for the installation and tie-in of the existing sewer collection system in to the newer system.

Excavation work is going to begin on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

The project is funded by the Oregon Business Development Department.

Public Utilities Notice