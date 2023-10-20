MAWS Honors George Aguilar Sr.

The Museum at Warm Springs, Fundraiser last Friday, continued the celebration of the 30 years since the Museum opened and raised $110,000 through event partnerships, individual ticket sales, generous individual donations, and additional grants and gifts. Nearly 160 guests attended the event, which was held at Tetherow in Bend. It was the first fundraiser that The Museum had hosted since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. Phillip Cash Cash was the evening’s emcee. Roberta “Bobbie” Conner and W. Richard West, Jr. received The Museum’s Twanat Award.

George W. Aguilar, Sr. was honored with The Museum’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Aguilar is an elder and life-long resident of the Warm Springs Reservation who won the 2006 Oregon Book Award for Creative Nonfiction for his book, “When the River Ran Wild! Indian Traditions on the Mid-Columbia and the Warm Springs Reservation.” The book, which also received the 2006 Award of Merit from the American Association for State and Local History, has been widely praised for its well-researched and clear-headed blending of tribal traditions and customs, written history, and personal recollections. It is the first book on the heritage of the Warm Springs people to be written by a tribal member. Aguilar raised his family in Warm Springs, is a Korean War veteran and has worked as a laborer, fisherman, logger and construction manager.

