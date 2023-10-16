CTWS Proposed 2023 Tribal Budget

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs proposed General Fund Tribal Budget, for 2024, is now posted.

Revenue from enterprises projects an increase of more than 2 million dollars over this year’s approved budget.

The proposed budget will not be finalized until after input from Tribal Members takes place.

Tribal Council District Budget Meetings are this week at

the Seekseequa Fire Hall – Tuesday October 17 ,

the Simnasho Longhouse – Wednesday October 18,

the Agency Longhouse – Thursday October 19.

All meetings will have dinner at 6 with the meeting to follow at 7.

The draft budget for next year for the Tribal Budget is $22,750,669. That’s a projected increase of more than 5 million dollars over last year.

A mailing has been sent Tribal Members with information about the proposed budget. You can see that letter HERE