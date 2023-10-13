Museum at Warm Springs 30th Anniversary Gala

The Museum at Warm Springs Gala Celebration and Fundraiser celebrating The Museum’s 30th anniversary will take place this evening (10/13/23) at Tetherow resort in Bend. This is a major fundraiser for the Museum at Warm Springs.

Honorees this year are Rick West and Bobbie Conner,

Walter Richard “Rick” West Jr. is former director of the Autry Museum of the American West in Los Angeles. He was the founding director of the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian, retiring from the position in 2007. He is also a citizen of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes in Oklahoma and a Peace Chief of the Southern Cheyenne.

Roberta “Bobbie” Conner, also known as “Sísaawipam”, is a tribal historian, activist, and indigenous leader who traces her ancestry to the Umatilla, Cayuse, and Nez Perce tribes. Conner is known for her work as the Director of the Tamástslikt Cultural Institute in Pendleton.