CTWS Board Position Openings

The Tribal Council is seeking to fill a number of open positions on boards of directors of enterprises of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The positions are:
- Warm Springs Telecom: One position—Class II non member.
- Warm Springs Composite: One board position— Class III tribal member.
- Warm Springs Credit Enterprise: One position—Class II non member.
- Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners: Three positions.
- Water Board: Two positions.
Letters of interest and resumes need to be submitted to the CTWS Secretary Treasurer/CEO no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, October 20, 2023. You must also sign a criminal and credit background check.
