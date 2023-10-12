CTWS Board Position Openings

The Tribal Council is seeking to fill a number of open positions on boards of directors of enterprises of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The positions are:

Warm Springs Telecom: One position—Class II non member.

Warm Springs Composite: One board position— Class III tribal member.

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise: One position—Class II non member.

Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners: Three positions.

Water Board: Two positions.

Letters of interest and resumes need to be submitted to the CTWS Secretary Treasurer/CEO no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, October 20, 2023. You must also sign a criminal and credit background check.

CTWS Board Openings – Deadline Oct 20