COIC Septic Assistance Program

The Central Oregon Septic Assistance Program offers financial aid for people in need of replacing or repairing their septic systems, thru the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council. Last week they were set up at the Warm Springs Thursday Market to share information.

There remains opportunity for homeowners in need of septic system replacement or repair. In the Warm Springs Agency Area – most homes are on public sewer systems but if you are in an outlying area you are likely on a septic system.

Learn more about resources for septic repair or replacement from the Central Oregon Septic Assistance Program at https://www.coic.org/cosap/

You can go directly to the Warm Springs application at https://cedcoic.wufoo.com/forms/wp3q29v00mcuxp/