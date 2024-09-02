Fall 2024 JOM Applications Due Sept. 6th

Families can apply now for the Johnson O’Malley (JOM) Fall Extra-Curricular Allowances for Jefferson County 509-J and Wasco County students now until Friday, September 6th.

You need to complete the JOM Application and Survey and a Request for Financial Assistance. Include any supporting documents.

Completed applications can be submitted to [email protected] or else give your application to:

Arlissa White

Naomi Brisbois

Krysta Rhoan

Tashina Smith

Celeste White

Martha Alvarez

You can download the application HERE