Fall 2024 JOM Applications Due Sept. 6th

Families can apply now for the Johnson O’Malley (JOM) Fall Extra-Curricular Allowances for Jefferson County 509-J and Wasco County students now until Friday, September 6th.
You need to complete the JOM Application and Survey and a Request for Financial Assistance. Include any supporting documents.
Completed applications can be submitted to [email protected] or else give your application to:
- Arlissa White
- Naomi Brisbois
- Krysta Rhoan
- Tashina Smith
- Celeste White
- Martha Alvarez
You can download the application HERE