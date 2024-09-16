Warm Springs Special Education 101 Training is happening in-person on September 24th at the

K-8 Academy from 5-7 PM.

Those who participate will learn about Special Education services as outlined in the Individuals

with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) for students k-21 years old. Gain tips and tools on how to be a part of your child’s Special Education Team.

The workshop will be presented by Kristina Robertson and Callie Kackley alongside the

Jefferson County School.

If you are interested in attending, you can register for the event at https://www.codsn.org/events-

and-calendar/ or if you have questions, call 541-548-8559 or email [email protected]. or contact

Kristina directly at [email protected]

PDF: 09.24.2024-Jefferson-Co.-SPED-101-Training-Flyer