COCC GED Classes are starting up again this Fall!

This upcoming Monday September 23rd, Central Oregon Community College will begin their fall GED classes.

These classes are intended to help individuals with obtaining their GED, improve reading, writing, speaking, math, computer skills and more.

There is a $30 fee for the classes, but scholarships are available to those might need it.

For a full list of classes visit this link!

Classes are available in Warm Springs, Madras, Bend, Prineville, and Redmond.

For Warm Springs Residents, Classes are available at the cultural building Mondays and Wednesdays from 1pm-3pm.

For Madras Residents, Classes will be available at the Madras COCC campus on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 5:30-8:30pm.

For more information call 541-504-2950 or email [email protected]