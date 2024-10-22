Veteran Elliot Lawson – Awarded Quilt of Valor

Warm Springs resident Elliot Lawson was awarded a Quilt of Valor today (Tue, Oct 22,2024) at KWSO Radio. Lawson served in the United States Army from 1970-1973. He had basic training at Fort Lewis, Washington and AIT for Military Police at Fort Huachuca, Arizona and then to Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Stationed in Nuremberg Germany, Lawson was tasked with guarding military installations against constant terrorist threats.

The Quilt of Valor was awarded to Elliot Lawson to acknowledge and thank him for his military service.

The Quilt of Valor foundation is a grassroots group of quilters and supporters from all across the United States.

The quilt Elliot Lawson received is entitled “Spinning Stars.” It was designed by Krisanne Eatkins of Fayetteville, North Carolina. It was pieced, assembled, quilted and bound by Tom Korn, of Salem Oregon. He served as a US Navy submariner in Vietnam with most of his duty on the USS Snook SSN 592. Then he completed his civilian career as an electrical contractor in California, he returned to Salem, where his 7 sisters taught him to quilt so he wouldn’t be bored during retirement.