ECE Center Heating Issues

Classroom temperatures in the lower 60s resulted in the closure of the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center this afternoon (10/24/24) at 1pm. Families picked up children early, The building will remain closed on Friday, October 25, 2024.

Previously, both Head Start and Child Care Program families were made aware of the lack of heat in the facility and were asked to provide layers of clothing to help with keeping the kids warm. Space heaters have been in use in recent weeks, however overnight temperatures in the 20s – cooled the building down overnight to the degree that it couldn’t be rewarmed enough to stay open.

ECE is a certified child care center in the State of Oregon and as such – must maintain it’s facility in accordance with all rules and regulations. The indoor temperature can not be lower than 68 degrees and no higher than 85 degrees, when children are present.

In September it was discovered that the ECE Boiler, that heats the building, was not operable. It is more than 30 years old and previously was identified as needing replacement. The costly replacement has yet to occur.

When the Boiler went out, as a temporary measure, space heaters were brought in and did make a difference until the change in weather this week.

The CTWS Branch of Public Utilities is working on short term and long term solutions with a goal of opening back up so ECE can again provide care to children and families, as soon as possible.