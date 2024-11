There have been some changes to the printing of the Spilyay Tymoo due to the closing of the printing company that has printed the paper for the past 15 years.

Starting with the most issue of the Spilyay Tymoo, you may notice a slightly smaller version of the paper. This is due to the requirements of the new printer.

Also – due to scheduling – the Spilyay Tymoo, which has been publishing every two weeks on Wednesdays, will now come out every other Thursday.