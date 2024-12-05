Dog Bite Incidents on the Rise

Reports of dog bite incidents on the Warm Springs Reservation are increasing according to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Public Safety.

The Tribes’ Dog Control Ordinance No. 36 remains in effect, but dates back to 1962. Public Safety will take the lead on addressing the need for an updated, effective system for enforcement, with a goal of eliminating dog bite incidents.

Individuals and families should be aware that dogs, who may bite, are not all being confined by their owners and so everyone should use caution if you are walking in the community.

Dog owners need to be responsible for their pet, keeping them safe, at home and confined if needed. Understand that Ordinance violations can be subject to a fine and/or jail time.

Anyone who is a victim of a dog bite should call the Warm Springs Police dispatch at 911, and seek emergency medical services.